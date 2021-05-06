AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA CS opened at €23.78 ($27.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.17 and a 200-day moving average of €20.09. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

