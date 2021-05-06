AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

AXA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. 110,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,187. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $1.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit