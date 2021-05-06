AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

AXA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. 110,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,187. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $1.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

