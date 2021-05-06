AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.60 on Monday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.89 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $113,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

