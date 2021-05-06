B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

CTO stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

