B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

CTO stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Earnings History and Estimates for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit