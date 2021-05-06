B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $106.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

