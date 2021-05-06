B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.94.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,194. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

