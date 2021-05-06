Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

