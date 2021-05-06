Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.