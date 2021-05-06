Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $359.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.