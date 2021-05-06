Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $992,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.