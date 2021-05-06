Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.