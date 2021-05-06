Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.