Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 918 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.