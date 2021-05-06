Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

