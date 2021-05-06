Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

