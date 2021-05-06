Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

