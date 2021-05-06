Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of BAND traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.99. 277,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,940. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

