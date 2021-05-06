Bank of America Lowers Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Underperform

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of UTL stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $831.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Unitil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32.
In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
