Bank of America Lowers Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Underperform

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $831.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Unitil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

