Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.51%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

