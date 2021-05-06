Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

