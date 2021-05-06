Barclays Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $47.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

