Barclays Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $199.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of SITE opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $194.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

