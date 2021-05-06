Barclays Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $67.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.47 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

