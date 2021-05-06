Barclays Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $20.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. SunPower has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit