Barclays Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. SunPower has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

