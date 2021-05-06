Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.54

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 289533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $503.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.