Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro Sells 10,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

