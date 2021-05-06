Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 50,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

