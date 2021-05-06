Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.