Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GOLD traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 34,383,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,151,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

