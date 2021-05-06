Barrington Research Comments on Gray Television, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 14.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.