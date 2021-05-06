Beer Money Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,675.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $334,649.76 and $7,675.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.00804016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.82 or 0.08997086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,100,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.