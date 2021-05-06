Benchmark Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $135.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.
Shares of PRLB opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 49.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.