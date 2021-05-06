Benchmark Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $135.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 49.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.