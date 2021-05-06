Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

