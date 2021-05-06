BEPRO Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.01 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

