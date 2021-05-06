Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PACK stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

