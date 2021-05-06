Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

