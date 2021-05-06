Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
