B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of B&G Foods have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing a spike in SG&A expenses for a while now. Also, it has been incurring high COVID-19 costs at its manufacturing facilities. These hurdles, together with supply-chain capacity hiccups, weighed on fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Management expects cost inflation of key inputs like select agricultural products, packaging and freight in fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from at-home consumption trends amid the pandemic. Such trends aided the company’s top line performance during the fourth quarter. Gains from Crisco’s acquisition and favorable net pricing also acted as upsides during the quarter. Additionally, robust pricing and saving initiatives are likely to help B&G Foods tackle high costs.”

BGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

