BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

