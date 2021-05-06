Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,931 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. FedEx accounts for about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $308.16. 71,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,998. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

