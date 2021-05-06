Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $630.13

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $630.13, but opened at $602.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $605.52, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

