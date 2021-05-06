Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading 11.1% Higher

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)’s share price rose 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm has a market cap of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,419.25%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

