BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.57

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 2153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $766.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

