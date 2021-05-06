Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.18. 110,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,179. The firm has a market cap of C$486.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

