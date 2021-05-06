Bitradio Price Tops $0.0074 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $73,493.78 and $26.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029061 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.02 or 0.01556401 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,896,074 coins and its circulating supply is 9,896,070 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.