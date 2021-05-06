Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDI. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

TSE BDI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.98. 77,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

