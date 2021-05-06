Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.160-2.240 EPS.

BKI traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,657. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.35.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

