Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight updated its FY21 guidance to $2.16-2.24 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.160-2.240 EPS.

Shares of BKI traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.41. 43,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,716. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

