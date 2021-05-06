BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.08 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.