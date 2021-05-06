BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.