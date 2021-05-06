BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.
About BlackRock Income Trust
