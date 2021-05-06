BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:MQT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
