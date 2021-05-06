BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:MQT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

